Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.87 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 103.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 206,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

