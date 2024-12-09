Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 24,955 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 278.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 27.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

