Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.1% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $203.99 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.