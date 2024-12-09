Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,112 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $225.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average of $220.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.