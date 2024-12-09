Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 50,335 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.