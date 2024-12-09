Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,230 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $258.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.29 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.