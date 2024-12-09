Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xylem
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
