Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.