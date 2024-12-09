XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $17,655,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,021.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 947,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VNO opened at $44.23 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

