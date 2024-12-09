XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,609 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 398.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after buying an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after buying an additional 817,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after buying an additional 693,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 552,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

