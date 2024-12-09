XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,922 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $98.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,590. The trade was a 32.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

