XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,806 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $47.25 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

