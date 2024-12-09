XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.59 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

