XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RKT opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

