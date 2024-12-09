XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 294.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

