XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,927 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $386.96 and a one year high of $526.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

