Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 663.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

