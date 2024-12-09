Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $395.03 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.81 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.18. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

