Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,348 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in LKQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 18.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

