Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.31.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

