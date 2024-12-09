Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 118.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,056,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

