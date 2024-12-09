Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,688 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 493.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.32 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

