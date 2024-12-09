Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,496,123 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,882,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 12.84% of agilon health worth $207,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 2,251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000.

AGL stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $894.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.51. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

