Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $195,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.84 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.87. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.