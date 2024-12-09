Wellington Management Group LLP Has $202.78 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $202,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.81.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $65.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

