Wellington Management Group LLP Has $184.47 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 631,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $184,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,350. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $83.32 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.