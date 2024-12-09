Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,757 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $240,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CACC opened at $483.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 23.63 and a quick ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

