Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,706,398 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11,570.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706,398 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.38% of Kroger worth $156,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

