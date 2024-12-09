Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 17,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $934.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $792.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.61. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.32 and a twelve month high of $935.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

