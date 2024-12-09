Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 30,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.