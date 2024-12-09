Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $931,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.