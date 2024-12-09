Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $795,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

