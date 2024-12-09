Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $745,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 917,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 916,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

