Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.36 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 50.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

