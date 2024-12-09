Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,768 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.1 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ZD

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.