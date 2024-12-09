Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $500.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $462.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $348.46 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,128,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

