Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s 9th Largest Position

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,458,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 499,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $178.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

