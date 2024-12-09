Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

