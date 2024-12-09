Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 510.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

