ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 50% – Here’s Why

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 810,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 982,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.