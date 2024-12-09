Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 4,019 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $301,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at $64,729,875. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $6,078,564.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Gu sold 58,786 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $4,463,620.98.

On Thursday, November 21st, Paul Gu sold 21,214 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,591,686.42.

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Gu sold 65,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $4,327,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

Upstart Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

