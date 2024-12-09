United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CG opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

