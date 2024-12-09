United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aramark were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3,617,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Aramark Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.61 on Monday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

