United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $8,519,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.41 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

