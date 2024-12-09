United Services Automobile Association Has $851,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 784,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 258,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,196,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 160,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

