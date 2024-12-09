United Services Automobile Association Has $502,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

