United Services Automobile Association Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ExlService were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,448. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

