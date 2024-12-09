uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 336.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

