Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.200-23.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.15 and its 200-day moving average is $376.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.