Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,500 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.3 %

TKR stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.