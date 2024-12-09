Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

PNW stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $95.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

